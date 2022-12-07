NEWLAND — It was all hands on deck on Thursday, Dec. 1, as hundreds of Christmas trees were loaded into a FedEx truck to be shipped to armed forces bases and given to military families.
The Trees for Troops program began in 2005, and in the 17 years since, the program has provided 277,001 trees to members of the United States Armed Forces. The state of North Carolina alone has donated more than 20,000 trees to the program, said Jennifer Greene, executive director of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association.
This year, North Carolina pledged to donate 500 trees through the NCCTA and its members. The trees were donated by local Christmas tree farmers and workers from Avery, Watauga, Jackson and Mitchell counties, Greene said.
Donating the trees was just the first part, however. After farmers donated the trees, they were loaded into FedEx trucks at two locations: one in Ashe County and one in Avery. The NCCTA’s expectations were exceeded, however, when more than 600 trees arrived at the loading location in Ashe, said Dana Bango, executive administrative assistant at NCCTA. In total, 225 trees were expected to be loaded in Newland, but the overflow of trees in Ashe, paired with the generosity of local farmers, led to 400 trees being stacked inside a FedEx truck on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center, said Jerry Moody, executive director of the center.
It’s a hard year for Christmas tree farmers – one of the hardest in a long time, between a shortage of trees and rising retail costs, Bango said. To see donations of this volume during such a tight year is very impressive, she said.
Avery County High School’s JROTC cadets bundled up to help load the trees alongside farmers, workers, Avery County Cooperative Extension employees and NCCTA members into the truck on Thursday, Dec. 1. Each tree and wreath had a tag on it, wishing the recipients a merry Christmas or thanking them for their service. The tags were created by local elementary and middle school students, Bango said. A variety of sizes and types of trees were donated to allow the families at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia to have choices, she said.
