ELK PARK — A local family lost their home and nearly all of their belongings to a house fire on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Jacob Trivette and his wife, Jennifer Brown, who lived at 7272 Beech Mountain Rd., noticed smoke in the home around 1 a.m. At first, they thought it was the fireplace, but it quickly became clear that the smoke was from a fire that was already inside of the house, Trivette said.
Within the minutes it took the family to get outside, it became clear that the fire had spread under the house and through the crawlspace. Trivette entered the home several times to get water from the kitchen to throw on the fire, but it soon became too dangerous as the entire house caught fire, he said.
Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department arrived within 20 minutes and worked for a few hours to prevent the fire from spreading and eventually put it out. Once it was clear that the house was not salvageable, they focused on preventing the fire from spreading to nearby trees and causing even more damage, Trivette said. The fire was thought to be caused by something electrical, he said.
“They did a really good job, and they got here quickly,” Trivette said. “They contained it to the house, they stopped it from spreading to the trees and other homes.”
Trivette, Brown and their daughter, Rebeca Presnell, walked away from the fire physically unscathed, but their house was destroyed and all they had left was their phones, car and the clothes on their back. The rest of their belongings were destroyed, Trivette said.
Ram’s Rack, the American Red Cross, Cranberry Baptist Church and the Salvation Army helped the family get some bare necessities in the days following the fire, such as changes of clothes, coats, knitted caps, food and more.
Now, the family is living in a building on the property where their house was. They have a wood stove, but have to go to Trivette’s father’s house to shower and get water. Trivette has already experienced one house fire, as has his wife, he said. Every day, they remember something else that they lost in the fire, or realize there’s another item that they need but no longer have, Trivette said.
“We spent the first couple weeks just remembering all the stuff you don’t have anymore and you can’t use anymore,” he said. “It’s really hard because it’s constantly a reminder of everything you lost. But we’ve been pretty lucky with organizations helping us out and people giving.”
While various organizations helped the family’s immediate needs in the days after the fire, they are now in a place where they need items that may be less urgent but are still household staples, such a microwave and kitchen utensils, he said.
The family has a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated, Trivette said. Currently, the fundraiser has just more than $1,000 in donations.
“These are fine people who are very independent and intelligent who could really use some help,” said Nicolas Garcia, who has been friends with Trivette since high school. “They are not asking for a handout, but if we as a community all can help out a little, we could really help out some people in their time of need.”
Additionally, there are a number of items the family needs that can be donated to them, Trivette said.
The family’s GoFundMe can be found at https://gofund.me/a3c6bedd. The family is also taking donations through CashApp, $jenrainbowkitty, and Venmo, @fluffofkitten. Anyone wanting to donate specific items that the family needs can reach out to Trivette at (828) 387-5268 or jacob_trivette@live.com, or Brown at (828) 387-5299 or 4kittenrainbows4@gmail.com.
