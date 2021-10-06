AVERY COUNTY — The churches of the Toe River Charge of the United Methodist Churches, Pine Grove UMC and Mt. Zion UMC, recognized that due to the impact of Covid-19 on the stress levels of teachers and school staff, they were moved to seek a way to offer their encouragement and support for all that teachers and school staff have had to navigate as the new school began.
“Having direct connections to teachers in the schools, we heard firsthand about the challenges the teachers faced, so we began to pray and talk about what we could possibly do to offer them our encouragement and support,” Brent L. Nidiffer, pastor of Pine Grove UMC and Mt. Zion UMC, said. “It was decided that one simple way we could show our support was to rally the churches to bake and prepare snacks for the faculty and staff of the local schools. We contacted the local principals and asked if this was something that would be acceptable and supportive. They affirmed our desire to offer support, and a delivery date was set.”
Individuals from both congregations began preparing baked goods and the churches collected funds to put together baskets of supplies that teachers may need on any given day for their classrooms. On Wednesday, Oct. 29, the church delivered baskets and boxes of baked goods, snacks and fruit to Riverside Elementary School, Avery Middle School and Williams Academy, along with Avery Central Services.
It was so well received that the churches hope to repeat the project for other schools’ faculty and staff.
