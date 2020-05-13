BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College once again took a top spot in the annual Top Adventure College competition hosted by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine, finishing first in the “small school” category.
Altered from years past, this year’s Top Adventure College competition brought together 40 colleges from the Southeast to compete in weekly rounds divided by large and small school categories—20 in each. Broken into four week-long rounds, schools were eliminated from the running each week based on the lowest scores.
In 2018, Lees-McRae took historic gold as the first small school to win the overall title and in 2019 the college once again landed at the top of the charts with a second place finish.
Boasting miles of trails, several rock climbing areas, and picturesque locations to set up a hammock, Lees-McRae offers endless ways to explore and enjoy the outdoors. Many of the academic offerings at Lees-McRae center around the outdoors and the lessons it can teach. Some of those programs include Outdoor Recreation Management, Cycling Studies, Wilderness Medicine, and Ski Industry Business and Instruction.
Within the outdoor recreation program, students learn the fundamentals of business, adventure recreation, and group facilitation. Students looking to specialize their skills can add a minor for more outdoor certifications and experience, including Ski Industry Business & Instruction in partnership with Beech Mountain Ski Resort, Wilderness Medicine, or Cycling Studies.
“It gives our students the opportunity to go in so many different directions, whether they work for outdoor companies, city and municipality programs, schools, or to enhance tourism,” Deana Acklin, LMC adjunct instructor in the outdoor recreation major and as the outdoor programs coordinator, said. “There’s just so much exposure to so many different things. It really lets the students test the waters and see where their passions may fall. It gives them a chance to then pursue a career doing something they truly love.”
Outside of the classroom, students have an array of options, from formal participation on the cycling, climbing, or ski and snowboard teams to weekend trips in the area. Students also have the option to rent outdoor equipment, including mountain bikes, tents, bouldering pads, and more, to create their own adventures.
A number of departments, including outdoor recreation, health and wellness, and biology also collaborate on extended trips across the country and around the world.
“The outdoors is at the heart of so many things that make Lees-McRae College special,” said Katie Wall, an assistant professor and coordinator for the Outdoor Recreation Management program. “Winning the Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s Top Adventure College again is incredibly meaningful for our students, faculty, staff, coaches, alumni, and friends.”
