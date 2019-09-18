BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College is gearing up to compete in the National Annual Outdoor Campus Challenge. This is the university’s second year competing in the competition, and LMC takes the title of being the smallest college to compete.
The challenge is a national event in which universities all across the nation compete to accumulate points. The points are gained when members of the team log outdoor hours. This activity could include going on a walk outside, hammocking, mountain biking and so much more.
The competition takes place from Sept. 16 to Oct. 13. Throughout this month, community members are encouraged to go outside and work together to place Lees-McRae on the leaderboard.
Last year, Lees-McRae placed second within the Southeast region. The competition included larger universities such as NC State University and East Carolina University.
The Lees-McRae team is made up of students, faculty and community members. Katie Wall, Assistant Professor & Program Coordinator and Outdoor Recreation Management Director, elaborated on the unique experience this challenge gives to the students at Lees-McRae.
“We are getting more involvement from campus in the areas that are not traditionally outdoorsy,” said Wall. “There is more awareness on campus of the fun things that you can do outside and the competition is accessible.”
The accessibility of the program comes through the AORE CC App, which can be found on most mobile devices. Upon creating an account, any participant can select their college and get outside.
This competition was brought to Wall’s attention by Christine Turk, now a senior majoring in outdoor recreation management. Turk heard about the competition and became the student coordinator on campus. With the help of Wall and the community, Lees-McRae was selected to participate in the Outdoor Recreation Challenge.
“When people get outdoors it seems to make them happier,” said Turk. “People have so many things going on in their life, it gives them the chance to exercise and get out in their community.”
For more information regarding the National Annual Outdoor Campus Challenge, click to oncampuschallenge.org. To learn more about the Outdoor Recreation Management program at Lees-McRae, click to lmc.edu/academics/programs/outdoor-recreation-management.
