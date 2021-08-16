BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae Theatre Arts program welcomes back audiences this academic year with three productions that examine women’s experiences and place in society in three distinct eras.
First, from Oct. 6 to 9, audiences will travel back to the 1970s with the workplace comedy “9 to 5: The Musical,” a 2009 show based on the 1980 film of the same name. From Nov. 10 to 13, the Tony Award-winning play “Proof” looks at family relationships and academic sexism in the present. Finally, the one-act musical “In the Green” tells the story of medieval Catholic saint, scientist, composer, and mystic Hildegard von Bingen Feb. 23 to 26.
“The Theatre Arts program is 70% women,” said Josh Yoder, the director of Theatre Arts. “We want to give our students stories that reflect the population.”
Yoder said the students are excited to do another musical, especially “9 to 5.” Singer Dolly Parton, who starred in the original movie and wrote the music and lyrics for the musical, is originally from East Tennessee, and has invested millions of dollars back into the economy of her home state. While her charitable contributions to numerous causes, including the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund and the book-gifting program Imagination Library, have made her an icon across the country, she is especially beloved in the Southeastern mountains.
“Dolly is like a saint,” said Michael Hannah, the show’s director. “And you can listen to the songs and tell that they’re Dolly.”
“9 to 5: The Musical” centers on three women employed by a chauvinistic male boss whose behavior and policies make life miserable for his employees. Through a series of mishaps, the women end up essentially in charge of the company and start making changes that benefit everyone. The book for the musical was written by Patricia Resnick, who also wrote the film’s screenplay.
“This is one of the original women’s empowerment movies,” said Hannah. “The whole thing was ahead of its time.”
“It’s a little campy, but it’s fun,” Yoder added. “It’s one of those shows that people will know the music from, especially the title track. And it’s not been done in this area before.”
In November, the department will switch directions to a quiet, intimate drama that meditates on grief and mental illness. The main character of “Proof” is Catherine, a young woman who gave up her own dreams to care for her sick but brilliant father. After his death, she is faced with her own lack of demonstrated success compared to her father’s legacy, her fear that she has inherited his mental illness, and the question of authorship of a mathematical proof found in her father’s possessions. Aside from Catherine, there are only three other characters in the play.
“Proof,” which was written by David Auburn, makes for a great college production because it pushes the actors to explore deep emotions in a subdued setting.
“There are strong wants and needs for each character. You get really invested in what each character is fighting for," Yoder explained.
As an academic program, the Theatre Arts department chooses productions that will introduce students to different genres, themes, and acting challenges as preparation for their future careers. “Proof,” according to Yoder, is “a good study in modern realism.” It debuted on Broadway in 2000 and subsequently won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2001 Tony Award for Best Play.
The final show of the 2021–22 academic year, “In the Green,” was brought to Yoder and Hannah’s attention by a student during the selection process last year.
“We’d never even heard of it,” Hannah said. “It’s very new and very avant-garde.”
“In the Green” tells the story of Hildegard von Bingen, a German Benedictine abbess and Catholic saint who was born around 1098. She joined a monastery as either a child or teenager and spent her life studying natural history and medicine in the monastery’s garden and infirmary, composing music, writing plays, developing constructed languages, and recording her many visions. The musical, however, focuses on the time in Hildegard’s life when she was living in a one-room hermitage with her mentor, Jutta.
The character of Hildegard is portrayed by three different actresses holding puppets that represent her eye, mouth, and hand, symbolizing Hildegard’s apparent brokenness. With Jutta, Hildegard spends most of the show trying to become “whole” while reflecting on life, death, desire, trauma and freedom.
“The show is talking about how she sees her world,” Hannah explained. “It’s a very different kind of world from ours, but she’s dealing with the same kind of issues. If you’re a history major and you know music history, Hildegard is one of the few female composers of that time who made a lasting impact. She was doing stuff that women weren’t supposed to do.”
Because the characters spend the entire play, which spans decades, in a single room, Yoder drew comparisons to the isolation many experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Hildegard’s life and experiences are far removed from modern life, her quest to understand her place in the world and her struggles to self-actualize will likely resonate with many.
Grace McLean wrote the book, music, and lyrics for “In the Green,” and the musical premiered Off-Broadway in 2019. Several songs written by Hildegard are featured in the score and integrated into the indie-rock sensibilities of the rest of the music. The show will run from Feb. 23 to 26, 2022.
Auditions for the two fall shows will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, in Hayes Auditorium. All Lees-McRae students are invited to audition, regardless of major.
Tickets for “9 to 5: The Musical” and “Proof” go on sale Sept. 1 and can be purchased online at lmc.edu/theatreshows. General admission is $12, and $5 for any non-Lees-McRae student. Students, faculty and staff of Lees-McRae can attend the shows for free.
Unlike in previous years, there will be no Saturday evening or Sunday performances. Instead, the shows will open on Wednesday night for special student-focused performances.
