BANNER ELK — U.S. News & World Report ranked Lees-McRae College 26th among 120 regional colleges in the South in its recent 2021 Best Colleges guide. The institution is included on the Best Colleges for Veterans list and for the second consecutive year, Lees-McRae has ranked with the Top Performers for Social Mobility in the same regional category.
“Our work is not motivated by rankings, but our 120-year commitment to being a school of opportunity,” said Lees-McRae President Lee King. “Nevertheless, we are proud to be recognized for offering a high quality education and especially proud to serve disadvantaged students and their families.”
The 2021 Best Colleges guide provides data on more than 1,800 colleges and universities and rankings for more than 1,400 institutions. To develop the annual lists, U.S. News examines 17 measures of academic quality including graduation and retention rates, undergraduate reputation, faculty resources, student selectivity, and alumni giving. A graduate indebtedness rank was included for the first time in 2021 and indicates a comparison of total indebtedness among those with debt and the proportion of graduates with debt.
Learn more about U.S. News & World Report methodology and rankings for Lees-McRae College by clicking to www.usnews.com/best-colleges/lees-mcrae-college-2939.
