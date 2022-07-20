BANNER ELK – Professor Emeritus of Humanities at Lees-McRae College Allen Paul Speer III has recently published his fourth book in his “Voices Quartet” series highlighting more than 250 years of history in his family. Struck at the Crossroads in Boonville, focuses on political divisions existing in the 1890s as well as culture and identity.
“It has a lot to do with luck,” Speer explained. “Geography and circumstance is how we end up defining our identity, which is the main theme of the book.”
The book opens with a quote by Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1980. It reads:
“No wonder that the very core of American literature has always been the question: ‘Who Am I?’ The individual establishes his identity physically, by relating himself to objects within the reach of his hands and eyes. Through his expanding perception he extends his own identity, first spatially, to include a village, a district, a country, then temporarily, into his country’s past, which must be somehow accessible to him, graspable in its details, lest he be “nowhere.” Where that is not possible, substitutes are sought.”
Fred Hobson, Professor Emeritus of Humanities at UNC — Chapel Hill shared the following regarding Speer’s book:
“All politics is local,” former US Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill famously said (although recent events may call that into question), And so is much of history. The history that gets most attention is history of the grand sweep — the big picture, the generalizing narrative — but that larger history is built on smaller individual histories, and such is the case in particular with social history. Histories such as Allen Speer’s Stuck at the Crossroads in Boonville are good examples. Speer calls his book a “historical romance,” and it is a highly personal history based on the letters exchanged between his great-grandparents in the years just before their marriage in 1898. But it is also a fine social history, giving us a vivid picture of a single community – Boonville, North Carolina – in the 1890’s. Allen Speer focuses on Aaron Speer and Mattie Thompson Speer but he brings a number of other families in and around Booneville into the story. His is a snapshot in time, showing us everyday life in a small town in the Western Piedmont of North Carolina just before the world changed with the advent of the automobile and numerous other technological marvels ushering a small, isolated community into modernity.
“But the story of Aaron and Mattie Speer is the narrative thread that holds the story together, and their letters from 1894 to 1989 – along with the author’s own impressive research into that period – make that world come to life. The story that Allen Speer tells is unique but ut us also representative of lives lived — joys found and hardships endured — in numerous other American small towns during the same period. In fact, before Speer gets to the story of Aaron and Mattie, he gives us a chapter that provides a full description of Boonville — with numerous photographs of the town — at the end of the nineteenth century…”
As Speer writes the love story against the backdrop of a developing town, he explores themes of identity and aging in American culture.
“I think anybody in a rural area can relate to the book. It’s about long standing relationships and a sense of place. Rural people will identify with that sort of tradition” shared Speer.
For more information, or to order Struck at the Crossroads at Boonville, click to orders@overmtn.com.
Fred Hobson contributed reporting for this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.