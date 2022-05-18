BANNER ELK — This summer, Lees-McRae College will be opening the Arthur Student Recreation Complex (SRC) and Wildcat Lake facilities to the community for summer recreation. By opening these facilities to the community, the college hopes to provide valuable and enriching access to recreation and the outdoors.
Wildcat Lake
Wildcat Lake will open to swimmers starting Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, and will remain open through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Visitors will have access to the lake’s beach, swimming area and docks free of charge. Pavilions may continue to be rented for $50 per day by emailing wildcatlake@lmc.edu.
The hours for the first 10 weeks of the season, Monday, May 30 to Sunday, Aug. 7 will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For the last four weeks of the season, Monday, Aug. 8 to Monday, Sept. 5, hours will be reduced to Saturday and Sunday only. The lake will be open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
The lake will be open for Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. Professional lifeguards will be on duty during open hours throughout the season; however, groups of 25 or more are asked to contact Wildcat Lake at least one week prior to their visit to ensure appropriate lifeguard staffing.
In addition to Wildcat Lake, the SRC is offering a community membership option for the summer season. The membership begins Monday, June 1, and offers two months of access to the newly renovated facilities.
The SRC houses new cardio machines, weightlifting equipment and supplemental exercise equipment. Members will also have access to group fitness classes including Zumba, yoga and step, as well as the full basketball court. The community membership requires a one-time fee of $50 which is payable by card only.
Community membership hours are from 7 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday and from 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Knowledgeable staff will be on duty during open hours to maintain facility cleanliness and answer patron questions. To sign up for the community membership, email Director of Campus Recreation Maddison Beck or fill out an application in person at the SRC.
