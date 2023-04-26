BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College hosted its annual Appalachian Heritage Festival on Friday, April 21. From noon to 6 p.m., the afternoon-long event featured activities, musicians and food that celebrates the rich culture that makes up the beautiful region of northwestern North Carolina.
This is the first year the event is being held as a one-day festival. Previously, it has been a week-long event with different activities happening each day on the Lees-McRae campus. LMC Assistant Director of Marketing and Enrollment Emily Webb stated that they wanted to consolidate the festival to one day to build excitement.
“We’re really trying to celebrate that Appalachia is who we are,” said Webb.
The Stephenson Center for Appalachia is the leader of this event every year. This program exists to promote understanding and appreciation of the Southern Appalachian region.
Visiting musicians performed throughout the afternoon to tell their stories and keep Appalachian history alive. Folk artists and activists Sparky and Rhonda Rucker performed “Banjos, Ballads and Blues.” Award-winning musician Rhonda Gouge visited and performed. As well, professor of Appalachian studies at ETSU Ted Olson visited Lees-McRae for the first time to discuss the history of settlement in this area.
Held at the Outdoor Amphitheater on South Campus, Lees-McRae students, faculty, staff and community members gathered in celebration. The event featured Apple Hill Farm and its alpacas, local food trucks and treats and traditional Appalachian music.
The Lees-McRae library had activities from the library’s makerspace that highlighted traditional Appalachian crafts. Weaving is a significant part of Appalachian culture that was rooted in necessity. Cold winters and lack of access to resources required residents of Appalachia to get creative in keeping warm.
“Things necessary for survival often become an art form,” said library representative Caleb Crawford.
The sun was shining brightly all day illuminating the celebration of Appalachian heritage. This event would not be possible without the passion and help of the community in Banner Elk and Lees-McRae.
