BANNER ELK — Dr. Lynn Lewis has endowed a new scholarship so that students like him and his wife, the late Janet “Jan” Blackburn-Lewis, can have an opportunity to earn a high-quality college education. The scholarship is named in honor of Lois Anne Harris and Kim Harris, two Lees-McRae professors who had a lasting impact on Blackburn-Lewis.
Natives of Ashe County, Lewis studied pre-dentistry and Blackburn-Lewis studied English at Lees-McRae. Lois Anne and Kim were English and Theater professors at the college at the time Lewis and Blackburn-Lewis were attending and had a significant effect on the trajectory of Blackburn-Lewis’ life. When she first entered college Blackburn-Lewis pursued dental assisting, but after forming a strong relationship with the Harrises she decided to pursue English.
With the knowledge and experience she gained at Lees-McRae and from her relationship with the Harrises, Blackburn-Lewis went on to teach at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro for 34 years, greatly influencing the school and the hundreds of students whose lives she touched along the way.
The scholarship was announced on Saturday, April 23, at the reunion for Lees-McRae graduates from 1975 to 1977, with more than 60 alumni and the Harrises in attendance. This special moment allowed Lewis to thank the former professors who made such an impact so many years before.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be of “strong moral character,” be a sophomore, junior, or senior at Lees-McRae, and maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. In this order, preference will be given to students who are residents of Ashe County, Alleghany County, Western North Carolina, and North Carolina. Lewis hopes that this gift will honor his late wife by providing an opportunity for students to thrive and receive a high-quality education at Lees-McRae.
