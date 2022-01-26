Are you experiencing stream bank erosion? Live stake plant cuttings may be the solution to your problem.
Live stakes are cuttings taken from native hardwood plants when the plant is dormant. They are planted directly in the ground. Once they are established, the roots from woody shrubs hold the stream bank in place and prevent future erosion and reduce flooding.
Grass roots are not strong enough to protect stream banks from erosion and flooding, and landowners are encouraged to not mow stream banks for this reason. Shrubs that will grow from live stakes also shade the stream, something that is important to wildlife such as salamanders and trout. They also provide habitat for wildlife on land including birds, mammals, pollinating insects, and much more. Many species also have showy flowers or edible fruit. Native plants commonly used for live stakes are elderberry, serviceberry, silky willow, ninebark, button bush or silky dogwood.
Blue Ridge Resource Conservation & Development is hosting a live stake giveaway for the Toe-Cane Watershed. The Yancey County giveaway event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Ray Cort Park in Burnsville. The Mitchell and Avery counties event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 24 at the parking lot at the Cross Street Commerce Center in Spruce Pine.
Live stakes and educational packets are free, but sign up is required. Sign up at www.blueridgercd.com. Contact the Toe-Cane Watershed Coordinator, Felix Stith, at toecane.edu@gmail.com or (828) 279-2453 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.