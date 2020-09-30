HIGH COUNTRY — A new affordable housing option with support for those with Intellectual Disabilities was officially opened on Aug. 15, 2020, with two young men moving into LIFE House I in Boone. The goal is to foster independence and the acquisition of life skills as the residents learn to budget, plan their menus, shop, cook their meals and use public transportation.
The two residents are both graduates of a program at Appalachian State University called SDAP – the Scholars with Diverse Abilities Program. Both young men are also employed part time at a local grocery stores.
This forward-thinking enterprise is sponsored by LIFE Village, Inc – Living Innovations For Exceptional. Their long-term goal is to develop a residential community within the Boone area that is affordable, inclusive and supportive. The next residence is being planned for women, also in the same area in Boone.
Under the direction of LIFE Village’s new Executive Director Mark Magnum, the Board is actively searching for funding and resources to finance these goals. More information regarding this group can be found at www.thelifevillage.net. Those who might be interested in living in the LIFE House community should complete the survey, which can be found at the bottom of the “LIFEHouse” information on the website. Persons can also contact Candace Lang, Director of Programming for LIFE Village at (919) 880-1450 or at clang0740@gmail.com.
