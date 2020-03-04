BEECH MOUNTAIN — Winter winds were at full force outside the Beech Mountain Brewing Company Tap Room and Grill on Thursday, Feb. 27, as Candace Lang from LIFE Village enjoyed the warmth of the fireplace and shared her information at the weekly Purposeful Pints evening. Skiers of all ages bustled about as the goals of the LIFE Village were explained.
LIFE Village (Living Innovations For Exceptional) has a mission to provide residential/community living for adults with autism and related challenges. Inspired by Dr. Jim Taylor, Lang and others formed the LIFE Village group in 2016. The project, under Lang as Director, has nine people on its Board of Directors, along with an advisory board, who all help to steer the dream into becoming a reality.
As the project has materialized, the organization has received support from various groups, including IDEX (Independent Experiences) whose idea as to make a tiny house for clients. Appalachian State University became involved and created a design with two tiny houses joined by a larger common space. It was presented at a symposium in Colorado in 2019.
For now, LIFE Village is focused on leasing a house in the Boone area for Fall 2020. This residence will accommodate four individuals who can live independently and access their jobs through using APPALCART. They will be a part of the larger community, part of a neighborhood.
The long-term goal is to build a village, a cluster of small houses with a main hall for dining, meetings, classes and skill development. They have their sights set on a 10-acre property in the Boone area at the cost of $1,000,000. The plan also includes developing a community garden on that site, with the area also being able to access APPALCART. Individual clients will pay through their SSI and Innovations funds. Offers of help have come from many sources, including Habitat for Humanity.
More information is shared through “Coffee for a Cause Coffee Bar,” in conjunction with REV5FIVE FITNESS. On Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals on the autism spectrum help with serving duties and share more information about the LIFE Village.
Interested parties should contact Candace Lang, Program Director of LIFE, by calling (919) 880-1450. Information is also available by emailing info@thelifevillage.net or clicking to www.thelifevillage.net.
Fast forward to a future winter evening at Purposeful Pints in 2021, and Lang might be back at the Beech Mountain Brewing Company Tap Room sharing updated information on the progress at LIFE Village. Watch for it — Lang will save you a spot by the fireplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.