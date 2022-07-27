“LIFE ART LIFE William Bernstein 50-Year Retrospective” features the glass and paintings of William Bernstein, an artist who has been at the forefront of the North Carolina studio glass movement for more than 50 years. The exhibition takes place at the Toe River Arts Kokol Gallery Aug. 6 to Oct. 9, 2022 in Spruce Pine, and then at the Cary Arts Center Nov. 30, 2022, through Jan. 21, 2023, in Cary.
Bernstein has lived most of his professional life in the rural Celo community of Yancey County, and the exhibition provides a great opportunity for one to imagine a life surrounded by art. As a retrospective, it creates a visual summary of the separate elements of Bernstein’s art over time – his motives, goals, and achievements. It shows and captures his ability to work simultaneously in diverse mediums, a life well-lived surrounded by art.
Approximately 40 sculptural works and 20 wall pieces will be shown that span his more-than-50-year career. The artist’s unique style of incorporating images on glass is mirrored stylistically in his two-dimensional paintings. So much of his work and family life are evident in his art forms – portraits of the people, pets and environs that surround him. The exhibition coincides with the United Nations’ declaration of the Year 2022 as the “Year of Glass,” and the 60th Anniversary of the Studio Glass Movement.
The Toe River Arts Kokol Gallery is located at 269 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine. Gallery hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and can be reached at (828) 765-0520 or www.toeriverarts.org.
Special public receptions are planned — two at Toe River Arts on Friday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Oct. 7, both from 5 to 7 p.m., and an artist gallery talk at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Cary Arts Center hosts a Meet the Artist Reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the exhibition taking place at the Cary Arts Center Nov. 30, 2022 to Jan. 21, 2023, at 101 Dry Avenue in Cary.
This exhibition is made possible by Toe River Arts who receives support from the Grassroots Art Program through the North Carolina Arts Council, a state agency, the Cary Art Center, Art Alliance for Contemporary Glass, the Blumenthal Foundation and Mountain Electronics in Micaville, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.