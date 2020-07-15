As a country, we recently celebrated the Fourth of July. On this day, our country signed the Declaration of Independence. One of the reasons America wanted free from British rule was the freedom to worship God how we wanted to worship. The Declaration of Independence states that people “are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
I recalled another place in which I had saw the word “liberty” used. Luke 4:18 describes Jesus himself being handed a scroll from the prophet Isaiah. Jesus read the scroll aloud and said, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed.” Just as we, as a country, set out in 1776 to proclaim liberty, Jesus tells us that he was sent to us in the same manner. It was so important to our country that we fought for the right. Jesus was sent as a gift to freely give us liberty.
I Googled “liberty” and one of the definitions stuck out. Liberty was defined as “the state of not being imprisoned or enslaved.” Jesus addressed this definition in John 8:34-36 by saying “Truly, truly, I say to you, everyone who practices sin is a slave to sin. The slave does not remain in the house forever; the son remains forever. So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” Jesus came to set us free from slavery. There’s a lot of things that can be sin to us. There’s a lot of temptations that the devil throws at us to try to set a trap to enslave us. But the good news is while Christ followers still battle with sin, they are no longer slaves to it. Through the power of Christ, His people can be set free from the bondage of greed, vanity, pride, addiction, abusive behavior, gluttony, selfishness—and any other sin under the sun.
From cover to cover, God’s Word points to freedom in Christ. And God doesn’t leave us wondering how to grab hold of the freedom He offers. It starts with acknowledging our brokenness—and admitting we are slaves to sin. And it ends with choosing Jesus and following Him daily. Only He can break the bonds of slavery and lead us to true liberty, now and forever.
