Covering your face is about helping others. A cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer, but it may prevent the spread of virus from the wearer to others. This is especially important if someone is infected but does not have symptoms. By covering your face when you go out for essential reasons, you are being a good neighbor and community member.
Cloth face coverings should be worn when you cannot maintain at least six (6) feet distancing from other people, with the exception of family or household members. This includes indoor community, public and business settings, such as shopping at the grocery store or picking up prescriptions at the pharmacy. Face coverings should also be worn outdoors when you cannot maintain at least six (6) feet distancing from other people, with the exception of family or household members. Cloth face coverings are not needed for situations where you will not be near someone outside your household – such as driving in your car or walking outdoors in areas where you can maintain at least six (6) feet distancing from other people.
Cloth coverings can play a part in controlling the spread if they are used properly and in combination with other everyday preventive actions like washing hands and wiping down surfaces. If used incorrectly, face coverings can expose someone to more germs. Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing or adjusting a face covering and wash hands immediately after removing or adjusting.
If you leave home, practice your Ws: Wear, Wait, and Wash
- Wear a cloth face covering if you will be with other people
- Wait 6 feet apart. Avoid close contact.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
We can do this, Avery County! Wearing a mask is not too much to ask if we are protecting our elderly and others who may have underlying health conditions. I wear a mask when I go in a store because the person I protect may be your wife, husband, mother or baby. Let’s be good neighbors in Avery County and protect each other.
Andrea Stoufer CD Nurse
Avery County Health Department
