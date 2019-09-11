“I’m staying; going to protect my property.”
“I’ve been through this before, no problem.”
“Staying to help my neighbors.”
“They don’t know what they are talking about.”
“Never happen here.”
WRONG! WRONG! And just maybe deadly wrong.
I have worked many disasters including wildfires, flooding, tornados and hurricanes. Let me share an event that I witnessed several years ago. It was a massive wildfire and I was assigned to a shelter. Among the desperate people finding their way to the safety of the shelter was a family of four: Mom, dad and two young children. They lost everything: their home, their car, and all they had was the clothing on their backs. None of this was their major concern. They lost contact with grandpa and their dog.
Grandpa had refused to evacuate. He was going to save their home with a garden hose. Under any circumstances this was not a good idea. The fact that the well pump was powered by nonexistent electricity made his plan foolish at best. A coworker named Josh was assigned to the assessment team. It was their job to determine the extent of damage and the need for assets. The devastation was so complete that only stone chimneys were visible above the inches of sickening gray soot. There were no charred remains, everything was gone.
Josh was shuffling through the soot when he kicked something hard. He had found a bone belonging to Grandpa. Similar situations occur whenever disaster strikes. As sad as this was, the fact that Grandpa’s last act was also a very selfish act compounded the grief. His stubbornness changed the first responders’ priority from saving homes to attempting a rescue of Grandpa. They were putting their lives on the line to save another.
Please, when you are asked to evacuate, get out of the way. Better still, join the effort. Your local fire department does more than fight fires and they are always in need of members. Or join me at the local chapter of the American Red Cross. The rewards are greater than your efforts.
Lee T. Wittmann
Beech Mountain
