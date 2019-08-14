As county Coroner and a retired soldier and former Marine, I was moved to read in the online edition of the Marine Corps Times recently that nationwide, volunteers, both veterans and civilians, are turning out to honor deceased veterans who have no family or next-of-kin at their funerals.
Locally, we in Avery County have very active local veterans support organizations and the local citizens are very pro-military. Georgia Henry is ready at the county office to help ((828) 733-8211) and we have several very active veterans organizations: The Pat Ray VFW Post of which I am proud to be a member of the honor guard, which is always ready to honor any honorably discharged veteran with funeral honors in Avery and surrounding areas. The same holds true with the Avery County DAV, which I am also a member.
The Mt. Mitchell Detachment of the Marine Corps League, of which I am Commandant this year in Spruce Pine, also is available to honor Marines, FMF Corpsmen, Chaplains and Navy FMF Physicians who pass on in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. Additionally, the various Reserve components will each provide honor guards when requested for their branch members who pass on, as does the NC Army National Guard for any veteran.
While we have not had an issue in Avery County with unattended veteran burials, anyone who is interested in honoring local veterans who pass away is encouraged to do so.
Burial benefits for veterans from the VA include from $700 up to $2,000 in burial expense funding from the VA for service-connected deaths. Active duty military personnel are generally entitled to full military honors from their branch. Veterans who served more than 24 months honorable active duty, those who die on active duty, active reserve component training, inactive reservist training and duty-related deaths are entitled to full military honors.
Those who had a last period of service with a less-than-honorable discharge, or who died after being convicted of a federal or state capital crime or as a registered sex offender, or while evading justice for such offenses, are not eligible for burial honors.
A flag and honor guard is available upon request, with proof of honorable service. Burial at VA cemeteries is available and also at NC State Veterans Cemeteries in Black Mountain, Ft. Bragg, Goldsboro and Camp LeJeune. US military cemeteries are located all over the US and in numerous foreign countries. A total of 136 VA cemeteries are located in 40 US states and Puerto Rico. The most famous of these in the US, Arlington National Cemetery, is available for military retirees and those who died in combat. Family members, including spouses and minor children, can also be buried at these veteran cemeteries. A Presidential certificate is also available, along with a US headstone, marker or medallion.
Veterans who want military honors are encouraged to make pre-arrangements with their families, and in cases of prepaid or pre-planned funerals, to work with the funeral director. These efforts will get the veteran military honors and reduce stress on surviving loved ones who will already be grieving and likely overwhelmed emotionally. Have available the discharge certificate DD-214 reflecting honorable service, along with the veteran’s full name, rank, dates of service, branch, service or SSN, date and location of birth, date and location of death and a death certificate. Local funeral homes can be of great assistance too.
Anyone who needs information on or help with military honors for a deceased veteran can please feel free to contact me or click to the www.va.gov website for more information.
John Millan
Avery County Coroner
