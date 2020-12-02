What was your favorite book growing up? My favorite series was Nancy Drew! Somehow, “The Clue in the Diary” found my way into my childhood book collection and I had to read more, becoming a voracious reader by an early age.
Are we losing readers? This next generation tends to worry me. The local library is an incredible place where you can learn about anyone and travel anywhere, but I work at a library and I hardly see any teenagers come in of their own free will.
Yes, technology is a wonderful thing. I love listening to Ebooks on my way to and from work. But will our libraries become extinct due to loss of interest in reading from ink and paper? I doubt it, given they’ve survived for centuries already, even with people who wanted to burn books and censure the books available to the public.
But what can be done to get teenagers back into the libraries? I don’t mean setting up a video game space...and I have seen it done before. It definitely starts at home. Kids are more likely to grow up as readers if their parents read to them and with them, and have limited tech time. I love giving books as gifts. So for Christmas, why don’t you consider giving a great book to your niece, nephew or grandchildren? If you have a child, read them a bedtime story each night, and if you don’t read, it’s a good time to start!
Joy Jelinske
Newland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.