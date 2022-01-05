I just wanted to reach out and thank the community for your tremendous support of our team this year. We hope you know how much we appreciate you and how important you are to our success.
I’ve coached at many different places thus far in my career. In all my 17 years, I can confidently say there’s nothing like coaching a home game on Tommy Burleson Court. Our Men’s Varsity Basketball team is currently undefeated on our home floor and that would not be possible without the support and enthusiasm of our community.
In victories against Hibriten, Ashe, Watauga, Rosman, and Draughn it’s felt like we’ve been playing 6 against 5 with the encouragement from the stands. You don’t get that kind of dedication at many high schools, and it’s one of the things that makes our community so special. Our team works very hard every day to improve, and we are incredibly grateful for each and every person who comes to watch us play.
Hope to see you at the next game.
Cody Frady
Avery High School Varsity Boys Basketball Coach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.