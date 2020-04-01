We live in a remarkable place – caring people, beautiful surroundings, hard-working folks. The COVID-19 virus is the latest challenge to the economy and our well-being. While responses to the virus are too numerous to list, I’d like to recognize several funders that immediately saw the developing needs and stepped up to meet them.
One is our own AMY Wellness Foundation, which gave a generous sum, joining the Dogwood Health Trust and the Community Foundation of North Carolina and six other regional funders to create the Emergency and Disaster Response Fund. The first checks have already gone out. Nonprofit organizations can learn how to quickly and easily access this (and donors can learn how to contribute to it) at www.cfwnc.org.
The N.C. Rural Center in partnership with the Golden Leaf Foundation has pledged $15 million to help small businesses across North Carolina. Specific details are at NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Lending Program. The program supplements what the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering to NC business owners.
Yancey County has created its own way of helping the most vulnerable. Through a partnership between the county and the Yancey Advancement Foundation funds are being collected to aid Yancey County nonprofit agencies. I was struck by the truth in this statement made when the two agencies unrolled their plan: “Our community nonprofits are always there to help throughout the year and in times of disaster. This fund will advance their ability to respond efficiently and effectively in their communities.” Details for giving and receiving are on the Yancey County homepage https://yanceycountync.gov/.
While the media are not foundations, the information that they provide to our community is foundational to our well-being. Local newspapers and radio stations create a network that undergirds our community. We thank you and support you.
Sincerely,
Susan Larson, SEARCH
