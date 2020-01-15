New Life Baptist Church in Newland is a small church but has a huge heart for Operation Christmas Child. We have been involved with OCC for many years, but decided to do even more in 2018 and continued in 2019.
Besides taking an offering each Sunday and the purchasing of items throughout the year by church members, many businesses in Avery and Mitchell counties were asked to place a collection jar on site for folks to place donations in. The church sincerely thanks these businesses for participating in 2019 and allowing us to leave the collection jar throughout the year: Carolina BBQ, Crossnore Exxon, Lowery’s BBQ, the Quik Shop, Tartan Restaurant, Three Nails Hardware, the Valero in Newland and Spruce Pine, and the many people who donated. Several hundred dollars was again collected.
This year, New Life Baptist Church packed a total of 305 shoeboxes. Even though we only have 10 to 12 members, we are fierce in our love for children and the Gospel. This verse in Ecclesiastes 9:10 has become our inspiration: “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might.”
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. Their mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children with the Good News of Jesus Christ.
For more information on Operation Christmas Child or how you can help, call 765-8840, 733-5295 or click to samaritanspurse.org.
Sincerely,
Cynthia Henderson
New Life Baptist Church
