Special Olympics of Avery County wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Dan Brigman and the Avery County Schools for allowing us to hold the Highland Spring Games at the high school stadium on April 21, 2023. As an event sanctioned by Special Olympics North Carolina, we rely on the kindness of the people of Avery County to be able to host this event. For this we are extremely grateful.
We are very grateful to Phillip Greene for sharing his expertise as the Master of Ceremonies for everything from the Opening Ceremony through the actual medal awards to the closing of the Games. We also would like to recognize the many volunteers who staffed the event for the Special Olympics athletes from both Avery County and Mitchell County. Appreciation goes to Megan Pollard and a large pool of the staff and faculty of ACS, many of the Knights of Columbus from St. Bernadette, and some local neighbors officiated the events. A special thanks to Dale Trivette and the YME staff for setting up the physical layout.
Thank you also to John Greene, manager of Ingles food store, for the lunch provided to the volunteers, as well as a note of appreciation for the Opening Invocation goes to Rev. Dennis Quackenboss, in addition to the Avery High School JROTC for the Presentation of the Colors at the Opening Ceremony and to the Avery County EMS for their presence.
It is through the support of this community that our Special Olympics athletes are given the opportunity to shine. For this we are indeed blessed.
