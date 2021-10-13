Dear Editor,
We would like to take the opportunity to say “Thank You” to the Avery Fair organizers and to everyone who attended in order for us to have the opportunity to perform and play music for you all at this year’s fair.
Distant Gold Band
Doug Gragg, Pee Wee Pritchard, Mike Hodge and Richard Fletcher
