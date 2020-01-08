I would like to thank Stonewalls Restaurant and owners Scott Garland and Tim Heschke, for making our teens feel loved this Christmas.
The holiday season can be a challenge for the teens who live at Grandfather Home for Children. Instead of sugarplums dancing in their heads, children who have faced abuse and neglect often have haunting memories they are working to overcome.
Fortunately, Mr. Garland and Mr. Heschke made it a priority to rally behind these children in the community to help create positive holiday memories for them! And the boys took the event seriously — everyone dressed in their special clothes, and staff members made sure any boys who didn’t have appropriate clothes got some before they went to Stonewalls.
Because of circumstances outside of their control, these boys sometimes don’t look particularly friendly, or approachable, but that didn’t stop the wonderful people in this community! I think one of the most amazing things about everyone at Stonewalls was that they “pulled out all the stops” for kids who, more than likely, would never have had the opportunity to eat at a restaurant of this caliber — including tables set with china plates, silver utensils and linen cloths.
In addition to this special meal, Mr. Garland and Mr. Heschke also went above and beyond with their “Angel Tree” gifts for several of the children at Grandfather Home.
Thank you to everyone at Stonewalls who made our teens feel welcome!
Madison Cornwell
Relationship Officer, Grandfather Home for Children
Banner Elk
