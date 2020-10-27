Together, Avery County can achieve any task, and because our positive cases are at 138 for the past 14 days, Avery County Government, Health Department and School System need your help! Together, we challenge all Avery County citizens in order to decrease our active cases of COVID-19 to single digits by November 11 to:
1. Wear a mask and protect those we care about.
2. Social distance. Stay at least 6 feet apart when possible.
3. Wash your hands often, at least 20 seconds at a time.
With fall weather coming and indoor activities increasing, let’s protect each other and slow the virus in Avery County. Please visit averycounty.gov for updated information.
Phillip Barrier
Avery County Manager
