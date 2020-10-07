Dear Editor,
Decency. Integrity. Courage.
This is all we ask of those who serve us as our elected officials.
The battle to nominate a Supreme Court justice to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dividing a country already politically polarized. This is the time to bring our country together with fairness and justice for all. I do not need to spell out all the issues involved in this election or the shortcomings of any candidate. The nomination of a justice to the Supreme Court can and should be left to the voters of our country this November. This nomination should not be left to a president who lost by almost three million votes and who has done everything possible to divide our country between those who support him and those who do not.
Avery County, what can we do to minimize this polarization and deterioration of social discourse in our own county? We can wish the president, his family, and his entourage a speedy recovery. We can also leave in place the political yard signs that both parties have placed along our roads and on private property. Biden/Harris signs seem to have a short life span.
Just vote.
Barbara Aycock
Newland
