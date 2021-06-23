Our hearts were filled by the enthusiastic response to Linville River Pottery’s benefit sale for Feeding Avery Families on Saturday, June 19. Through your generosity and support of local handmade pottery, we were able to donate $1,500 to FAF, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating hunger in our community.

We feel truly grateful to call Avery County our home!

Patti Connor-Greene & Dan Greene

Linville River Pottery

