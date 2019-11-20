There comes a time in many of our lives when we either take or are given the responsibility of caring for a seriously or terminally ill family member.
Fortunately, there’s an incredible resource in our community that provides comfort, dignity and respect to those coping with a serious or life-limiting illness and their families. November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is reaching out to help our community understand the care options that are available to them and their loved ones.
For more than 37 years, the expert local care teams of Caldwell Hospice have worked to consistently improve and provide the care you deserve. Since 2014, Caldwell Hospice has had the honor and privilege to serve more than 1,100 hospice and palliative patients and families in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties with a complete care team of professionals who live in work in the High Country.
Palliative medicine is not hospice care. It is a service that provides an extra layer of support for anyone living with a serious illness. It is a medical specialty that optimizes quality of life, prevents frequent hospitalizations, and empowers patients and families in managing complex illnesses. Palliative medicine can be provided at any time during an illness — during and after treatment, from diagnosis on.
Hospice is unique in that it offers a team approach to care for anyone with a life expectancy of six months or fewer that includes expert medical care, comprehensive pain management and emotional and spiritual care. Caring for the whole person allows the care team to address each patient’s unique needs and challenges. In addition to caring for patients, hospice offers services for families and loved ones that provide emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.
The best time to learn about hospice or palliative care — and to make plans for the kind of care you or a loved one would want — is before you are faced with a medical crisis. One of the most frequent comments we hear from families is, “Why did we wait so long before calling hospice?”
If you or a loved one is facing a serious or life-limiting illness, the time to find out more about hospice and palliative care is right now.
Cathy Swanson, CEO
Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.