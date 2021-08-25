Dear Editor,
Yes, it is that time of the year. I am a retired educator and always looked forward to that first day of school. It was great to get back to work with my colleagues and support staff and know that the school board and administration would do what is best for the students.
The Avery Journal-Times reported last week that the school board “decided to make masks optional in favor of allowing parents to make decisions for their children.” Board member Jane Bumgarner did clarify “that the Board of Education is recommending masks although they are ultimately optional.”
This decision in the face of the excellent work of the Avery County Health Department is beyond disturbing. On August 20, the health department reported that there were 16 positive Covid cases. Three of these cases were children, and two were school age. The electronic billboards placed at strategic intersections warn all of us that Covid is back. As the CDC has reported, indoor settings are the most critical, and masks would greatly prevent the transmission of Covid.
Yes, parents do have the responsibility to make informed decisions about their children’s health and well-being, but, just as importantly, our leaders have the responsibility to protect every child and staff. That means masking up.
Barbara Aycock
Newland
