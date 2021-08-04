Last year, our Beech Mountain Town Council enacted a ban on the display of “human figures” using a signage ordinance to do it. The intent of the ordinance is to prohibit advertising, oversized chicken buckets, tin cans and yes, human figures such as Big Boy, the Keebler Elves or the Jolly Green Giant. Not decorations.
This decision would likewise ban statues of historical figures as well as Jesus, Santa, Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Wicked Witch, right here in the Land of Oz. Banning decorations, which are temporary and not fixed structures, is a Grinchy example of government overreach at its worst.
The town council’s interpretation of a signage ordinance bans all displays of “human figures” from both public spaces and private places, restaurants, shops, offices, homes and houses of worship. The Beech ban was enacted after a local business owner wanted to put up whimsical holiday decorations similar to those we’ve enjoyed for years. That request was denied and all decorations displaying “human figures” were removed from our town’s public spaces as well.
When government bans anything based solely on what it does or does not like, laws are wrongly, unfairly and unjustly applied, and our civil liberties, property rights and basic freedoms are in danger. No individual or business should be subject to the whims and personal preferences of government. And no government should misappropriate or misuse a law to foist their personal preferences, religious beliefs or ideology on the rest of us. That’s not the American way and shouldn’t be the Beech Mountain way either.
Debra Miller
Beech Mountain
