On Sunday, June 13, 2021, I had the misfortune to suffer a heart attack. I pulled my car over at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in the Frank community and called 911.
The actions of the Avery County first responders, EMS personnel, and WINGS were exceptional. They knew what to do and began to do it in a very professional manner. They exhibited a real servant attitude also, which impressed me tremendously.
I commend them and the director of the EMS. I also commend Avery County Commissioners, both past and present, for funding this wonderful service to the people, and the taxpayers of Avery County for paying for this endeavor.
The Lord said to love your neighbor as you love yourself. These people exhibit that kind of selfless love. And they will be rewarded by Him for doing so. All I can say seems to be a weak, very insufficient “Thank You.”
Johnny Ollis
Newland
