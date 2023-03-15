A casual parlor game some still encounter turns to the memory of a few people who played a meaningful role in one’s life. The rules may vary: sometimes a specific theme, sometimes a specific number.
Though my list is long and changes from time to time, Coach Don Baker’s name has been there, always. The thing of it is, after playing the game for a few decades, I never sent Coach Baker a note, and when I acted to do so, it was too late. March 22, 2021. So many lives touched, so many gentle ministries.
In March 1968, without a college plan, my high school counselor in Daytona picked out Lees-McRae and arranged a trip to visit and try out for their tennis team. Fish Gupton met me at the bus station in Boone and terrified me with a speedy trip down the harrowing turns of Shull’s Mill Rd.
Coach Baker—tight-fitting polo shirt buttoned to the top—met us on campus, probably chewing on the remnants of a cigar, shoehorned into his cluttered office surrounded by the hanging pictures and testimonials of all the folks he had coached or admired. One was immediately aware of what mattered to him.
But what was impossible to forget was his immediate interest and willingness to take me on regardless of my being an average player and an even worse student, certainly never a candidate for his Order of the Tower. The unique marks of his character were his love of place and devotion to service. Riding with his teams to Mars Hill, Anderson, Davidson, Furman, and on, I had a feeling of worth. I was too stupid to smother my condescension for our first courts in front of Avery Hall that used chain link fencing for nets! Or how his budget forced us to use tennis balls until they were nearly bald. These privations hardly drew a comment from Coach.
But there was a charm to all that, and Lees-McRae offered a safe home for a couple of years. I’m not sure that I added much to the program, but being around young athletes who were intentional and a disciplined, forgiving and inspiring coach truly was a lynchpin moment.
And there was something greater that came to me over the passage of time related to the enthusiasm and spirit Coach brought to that tiny place; the stuff that you read in Sir Walter Scott: a loyalty to place, family and colleagues. A loyalty, devotion and pride that were so powerful he lifted up his surroundings through the force of it.
He could have taken his talents anywhere down the road and done well. But he returned to Banner Elk and a place that is still an extraordinary beauty at the foot of Beech Mountain. Lees-McRae may not have been Notre Dame or Stanford, and Banner Elk may not have been Chapel Hill or Boston, but Don Baker devoted his life to service as if he didn’t know those things, and in the end, he elevated anyone who cared to pick up the lesson.
So, a bleat ought to go up every once in awhile—whether in a parlor or passing Tufts Tower—for Coach Don Baker and, by association, the place on earth to which he devoted all of his passion and talent. A small but significant place.
Thank you, Coach, though it’s late to say so.
James H. East, PhD
Columbus, Georgia
