Editor’s Note: The following letter is an opinion submission from Avery County Board of Education member Patricia Edwards in reference to the board’s recent actions regarding COVID-19 and wearing of face coverings in district schools.
I don’t think many people are aware of the reasons behind the decision that was made at the recent Avery County School Board meeting to require masks for students in school when they could not be socially distanced. For me personally, this was a very difficult decision. I did not want to require students to wear masks and I know from our discussions that there was not a single member of the Board of Education that wanted to require masks. However, this was one strategy that was available for us to use to keep healthy students out of quarantine.
Unfortunately, the guidelines that we are required to follow are very burdensome and I don’t think many parents are aware of them, so I am going to share the information that was shared with the board by the members of the Toe River Health District and Avery County Health Department prior to the decision. This information is to clarify the reasoning behind the decision. I have not written this to persuade people to change their position on masks. I just want folks to understand the issues and guidelines we must deal with in providing a “sound, basic education” for the children in Avery County.
For every child that tests positive for COVID, contact tracing is required to determine the names and number of others who have been exposed. Once contact tracing is completed, the health department determines who and how many students and others must be quarantined.
Since school began in the fall, Avery County Schools has had as many as 149 students quarantined at one time — and never less than 57 — because they had been in contact with a person who tested positive or had symptoms. This past week alone, the number of students in quarantine increased from 57 to 80 in three days. Children who are forced to stay out of school and quarantine are often not sick and very few of them ever develop COVID. The quarantine puts many healthy children out of school for anywhere from 7 to 10 days (and some even longer).
When children who are not sick are forced to stay home, it impacts a lot of families very negatively. Parents can’t work in many cases and risk losing their jobs or income for missing too many days, children are isolated and sometimes left home alone during the day and they miss the opportunity to be learning in a classroom with peers and teachers. Some families are fortunate enough during quarantine to have a parent or other family member who can provide child care. However, often it is grandparents who are put at risk for developing COVID by exposure to a quarantined child.
Many of our children are behind academically because of the disruption of COVID for the past three years. Our test scores last year indicated that we have many children below grade level in reading and math. For example, on the third grade math test last year (students now in fourth grade), we had 64% below grade level. Before COVID disrupted teaching and learning, we had around 35% below grade level. On the third grade Reading Test (students now in fourth grade), we had 52% below grade level compared to around 36% below grade level before COVID. At two of our schools, the percentage gaps are much larger. Other grade levels have similar results.
We need children in school with a teacher every day possible. For some children in our system, school is the safest and most loving environment they have.
So, how does the mask mandate help? According to the guidelines that our Health Department is required by law to follow, the only way to keep healthy children in school is to have them in a mask when they cannot be socially distanced from another student. For example, if two unmasked students are not socially distanced and one is sick and tests positive, the other is quarantined even if they have no symptoms. The sick student cannot return until they test negative. The other student can be tested at day 6 or 7 in quarantine but cannot return until they test negative on the PCR COVID test that has to be sent to a lab or show no symptoms during the 10-day quarantine. If only one of the students is wearing a mask, the result is the same. However, if both of the students are wearing a mask, the student who is not sick and has no symptoms can return to class and not be quarantined or tested. These are not optional guidelines and the school system has no control over the situation. The Health Department makes the decision based on the required criteria.
The decision that was made at the last meeting was not about masks or the effectiveness of masks or about arbitrarily infringing on parental rights. It was not based on politics, religious beliefs or on personal preference. It was definitely not made because of any pressure toward board members, as one rumor in the community has perpetrated. It was made to help keep children safe, healthy and in school as much as possible.
After the decision on September 28, teachers, principals, nurses, central office administration and the Health Department were asked to work together to develop a plan at each school where students could be without masks as much as possible during the school day. These strategies will be shared in a school board public work session on October 12.
According to the guidelines, if students are socially distanced in the classroom and other areas, they can remove their masks during that time. If they are outdoors, no mask is required. Masks were to only be required when students could not be socially distanced.
Avery County Schools has some very dedicated and creative teachers and staff in our system and they have already worked on ways to increase social distancing during the school day and reduce the number of students who have to be quarantined. These strategies can be implemented regardless of the decision on masks to help reduce quarantines.
Part of the misunderstanding of the decision was the exemption of children in grades PreK through second grade. There is a greater social-emotional component at these ages and also these are the grades when the most important learning foundations are developed. Children in these grades are learning to read and it is very important for teachers to see children’s faces and hear the sounds as they read. This exemption left those children at a higher risk for quarantine according to the guidelines, but it was felt that it was more important to exempt them at this time in order for them to be taught more effectively and not fall behind academically.
The mask decision was made for one reason only — to prevent sending healthy children and children without COVID home for long periods of time. The board cannot control the number of positive cases but did have the opportunity to limit unnecessary quarantines.
Our system had children last year who never had COVID but were quarantined as many as 60 days. One parent has shared that her child is on her fourth quarantine this year and has not been sick. I do not agree with all the guidelines the CDC and Health and Human Services require. However, our board cannot set its own criteria for contact tracing, social distancing, and quarantining. The only option we have for keeping students in school when they have been exposed is to have them in a mask when not socially distanced.
The next School Board meeting is on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and the public is invited. A work session begins at 5 p.m. It is open to the public to hear the board discussion. The official meeting begins at 6 p.m. and there is a time for public input and remarks for those interested in speaking.
According to policy, board members cannot engage in dialog during public input except to clarify a comment if needed. However, it is a valuable opportunity for members of the Board to listen to concerns and suggestions. As required by law, a vote on masks will be made during the meeting.
Patricia Edwards
Board member, Avery County Board of Education
