In searching for funds to support the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program (a 501c3 nonprofit organization — jamkids.org), I became aware that Avery County is not a member of the North Carolina Art Council. Avery’s membership ceased to exist in 2012.
If Avery was a member, the JAM program would receive a grant of $8,000 annually. There are many other grants with significant financial benefits that Avery could apply for.
More than 75 counties out of the 100 North Carolina counties are members of NCAC.
The following are examples of grant programs available to art councils, as well as samples of grants approved for other area counties.
1. Grassroots Sub Grants are given for specific projects. The NCAC matches dollar for dollar the local arts council pledge on a project. A sampling of grants made in 2017-18 included grants in Surry County for a Veterans Memorial Park, the area library and a Storytelling Guide; grants in Alleghany County for its community theater, wellness center and Writer’s Group; and in Jackson County for its Senior Center program, Community Garden and WNC Pottery Festival.
Sub Grants include projects that may be funded by local governments, such as libraries, veteran monuments and museums. The net result of these grants is the governmental cost can be reduced as greatly as 50 percent, as NCAC pays for 50 percent.
2. General grants are awarded to individual artists and organizations. The JAM program falls into this category under Traditional Arts Programs (TAPS). A sampling of grants made in this category in other counties include funding in Jackson County for Western Carolina University, TAPS, and cART Wheels and funding for Appalachian State University and the area art and history museum in Watauga County. Grants awarded to counties and details can be found by clicking to https://artsnc.org/advocacy/county-funding-totals/ while contributions of local governments to their respective local arts councils can be found by clicking to https://files.nc.gov/ncarts/FY18-19%20Local%20Government%20Support.pdf
Membership with NCAC requires an arts council be active for two years. In the year requesting membership, $20,000 cash funds must be attained, and that amount must be maintained annually. The assimilation of the many programs in Avery County into an Avery Arts Council will probably reach the $20,000 level.
The local arts council is empowered to distribute funds as it wishes, provided they are not allocated in sub grants which are matched by NCAC. Donors can earmark their funds for specific areas.
I propose that local leaders evaluate the establishment of an Avery Arts Council (AAC). The AAC will serve multitude benefits to Avery County. It would provide a means to collectively accumulate funds that would fulfill the $20,000 requirement, and will capture grant opportunities throughout the county, including those related to county/city government projects.
The cost to operate the Avery Arts Council would be reflected in the number of undertakings of the council — where more tasks equates to more employees. Employee compensation would represent the primary cost and, of course, volunteers will reduce cost. NCAC allows up to 50% of the $20,000 to be used for administrative costs.
Funding of as little as $8,000 for Avery JAM will permit students in grades 4-12 to keep the heritage of the Appalachian region alive for future generations. We teach students to play string instruments, dance and sing the old mountain songs. The lyrics in the songs tell stories of living in Appalachia. There are more than 50 chapters with more than 2,000 students participating in the program. Five JAM bands performed at the 2019 International Bluegrass Awards Ceremony held in Raleigh. JAM bands enjoy playing at local events.
If you’re interested in evaluating the formation of AAC or to share thoughts, please drop an email to ncac.avery@gmail.com.
Tim Cummings
Avery JAM Advisory Board
