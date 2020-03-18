Dear Editor,
Our Avery County Commissioners do care about our county and the good people who live here. Several weeks ago, they passed a resolution honoring our high school athletes. This is a feel-good opportunity for all of us to feel proud of these students, their coaches, and their family and friends. However, I do have concerns about recent resolutions.
In the February 5 Avery Journal article “Commissioners approve resolution for protection of Second Amendment rights”, it was reported that the commissioners had previously approved a “Resolution Expressing Support for Preservation of the Right to Bear Arms” in June of last year. This was done while flags across our country were at half-mast for the slaughter of innocent people at Virginia Beach.
At the commissioners regular meeting February 2, they passed a second resolution declaring “Avery County a Second Amendment Constitutional Rights Protection County and declares that Avery County will respect and defend the Second Amendment rights of its citizens.” The story reported, “The board noted prior to the resolution’s passing that it is primarily a symbolic measure.”
What about the rights of survivors of domestic violence? Do they deserve protection? So-called “red flag” laws or universal background checks do save lives and have wide support across our country. Law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold and enforce duly enacted laws. I doubt that our local law enforcement officials would go as far as to refuse a court order, so why approve a resolution that states that they can do exactly that?
I understand and respect everyone’s rights as written in the Bill of Rights, but I do question the wisdom and necessity of this resolution, even as a “symbolic measure.”
At the March 2 meeting of the county commissioners, as reported in The Avery Journal, the commissioners passed a resolution urging passage of the state budget of the General Assembly. According to NC Senator Warren Daniel, Governor Cooper would not sign any budget unless the General Assembly expanded Medicaid.
Governor Cooper has pushed for the expansion of Medicaid and has included higher raises for educators in his budget. The expansion of Medicaid would bring huge benefits to Avery County even before considering the Coronavirus pandemic. Thirty-six states, including Virginia, Louisiana, West Virginia, Kentucky and Arkansas, and the District of Columbia have expanded Medicaid. Why has the NC General Assembly failed to expand Medicaid?
In my opinion, a resolution demanding that the General Assembly expand Medicaid would not be a symbolic gesture but would have the potential to help the most vulnerable in Avery County and in our state.
I respect our county commissioners and only ask for a more thoughtful consideration of resolutions.
Barbara Aycock
Newland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.