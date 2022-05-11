LINVILLE — A double elimination basketball tournament, sponsored by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, was held on Saturday, May 7, at the Williams YMCA’s John Blackburn Athletic Complex on the Cannon Memorial Hospital campus. Eight teams from across Western NC paid $150 per team to claim the bragging rights at the event, with all proceeds supporting Special Olympics of North Carolina.
The Avery County Wildcats – the local Special Olympics Basketball Skills Team — was invited to participate throughout the day. Games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. featured eight of the Wildcat athletes playing with some regular team members. All athletes were given a special T-shirt for their uniform, and were awarded a medal at the completion of their competition. It is noteworthy that every one of the Wildcats scored multiple baskets during their playing time as they subbed in and out of their games.
This first-time event was organized by local law enforcement officers Chad Clark and John McGuire from the Avery-Mitchell Correctional Institution. There were three teams from Mitchell County – some consisting of law enforcement and others a mixture of students and other athletes, along with a team from the Grassy Creek Baptist Church who love playing basketball.
Other teams represented Crossnore, Henderson County, the Alexandria Correctional Institute, and Forsyth County. A team from Mitchell County, the Old Cobras, were the champions of the event, a team that has been playing travel basketball since they were kids.
Raising money for Special Olympics has been a mission of the Law Enforcement in North Carolina for many years. Their most recognized event is the Torch Run that leads up to the annual Summer Games. However, the last few years have witnessed a cancellation of the Summer Games, and the affiliated Torch Run itself. With lives returning (mostly) to normal activity levels, the activities of LETR have been revived.
Organizer Jon McGuire recalls the moment when he was “tapped” to become a part of the LETR team involved in Special Olympics. Although he wasn’t sure about the commitment, he says he has enjoyed every minute of it and is motivated to do more for that community. McGuire added that teaming up with Chad Clark has been excellent.
“Chad is a real pusher, a ‘let’s get the job done’ kind of guy,” McGuire said.
Having a basketball tournament as a fundraiser was Clark’s idea. Some of their other money-making efforts in the past have included a softball competition and a flag football event.
Sponsors of the event included Cruz Thru in Newland, who donated all the shirts for the Special Olympic Avery Wildcats, and Pittman Sign Co., who also donated some team shirts.
