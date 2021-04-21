John 14:1 is a verse that I had memorized in bible school as a young child. As I was carrying my laptop to sit down in think about what to write, the old King James Version of that verse started resonating in my head. This was the version that I had committed into my heart as a child and now it sprang out of nowhere with God telling me this is what this message needed to be focused on.
What does it mean to not let you heart be troubled? I think the focus is the rest of the verse. It states, “Let not your heart be troubled, ye believe in God, believe also in me.”
The belief is the key. The belief is the understanding that God is bigger than the trouble, the worry, the problem, the addiction, the financial condition, the relationship struggle, or whatever else if bogging you down and affecting your heart. Believe in Him – take the trouble to him. Don’t be afraid to get mad and upset with Him for whatever is happening.
Most of us have been parents. How many times do our children get mad and upset with us? Do you not think our heavenly father doesn’t expect the same emotions? It’s only when your parent knew what was troubling your heart that it could be resolved. The last part of the verse is to “believe also in me.” The me is Christ, also known as the Spirit who lives inside every believer that has accepted him into their heart.
I recently sat on my back patio having breakfast with a dear friend. Her heart was troubled over a decision she needed to make and didn’t really understand how to make it. I had prayed for her the night before and God gave me some insight to share with her. It was a response neither of us were expecting but one that was definitely a welcome conclusion.
She then went on to tell me that she wished she could have the connection I had with God. That floored me. What? She was someone I had looked up to for so long. I had been on mission trips with her and saw her sheer unselfish devotion to our Creator. I thought I was the one who needed the lessons from her.
In that moment, I realized that when our heart gets troubled, we doubt that God is really listening. We doubt the strength of our relationship. We allow the devil to downplay the CHRIST who lives within us.
I leave with you the verse again... “Let not your heart be troubled, ye believe in God, believe also in me.” The Bible tells us 365 times to “fear not.” That’s once for every day. That is your wake-up statement. Fear not: Let not your heart be troubled. God is bigger than anything you face. You have Christ living within you. Believe in that!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.