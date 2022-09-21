I had seen a picture on social media that said, “Let God fight your battles. He hasn’t lost one yet.” A friend of mine had commented on the picture and said that he wished he could white out the word “yet”.
The Bible gives us many examples of battles God fought for his people. There are several specific battles in which God took control.
1. Jericho. God gave his people specific (even silly) instructions on how to march around the city of Jericho and blow horns. Marching did not take down the walls of Jericho, God did. He just needed to ensure that His people would follow his instructions. (Joshua 6:6-27)
2. Gideon. Israel was surrounded by Midianites who had cut off supplies. An angel was sent to speak to Gideon about leading an army. He started out with 32,000 men. God told him it was too many. He cut it down to 10,000 but God still said it was too many. In the end, Gideon led an army of 300 men to fight 135,000 Midianites. God used those 300 men to claim victory for Israel. (Judges 6-8)
3. David and Goliath. This is perhaps the most famous story. We know that David was a small shepherd going against a Giant. David took down this Giant, who had killed many prior warriors, with a slingshot and a single stone. God won a great victory through the hand of a young boy who trusted the power behind him. (1 Samuel 17:8-11)
Through these battles, we see God using ordinary people to do extraordinary things. So why do we try so hard to fight our own battles? God hasn’t lost one. Even facing a great fortified city, an army of 135,000 men, and a Giant didn’t dissuade our Creator. He fought the battles and won extraordinary. What battle are you fighting today? No matter how daunting it may seem, it’s not too big to turn over to God. Pray for His assistance. He may ask you to do something crazy like walk around a city or he may just be waiting for a little faith in him like David.
