BANNER ELK — Earn a scholarship to help pay for college, get to know current students and faculty in the Theatre Arts program, and begin your career as an artist or leader during the Lees-McRae Theatre Arts Audition Day.
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and lasting throughout the day, prospective students will have the chance to learn about the various Theatre Arts programs of study, tour campus and program facilities, meet faculty and staff, as well as audition for scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.
Students in the Theatre Arts program have the chance to be a part of three main stage productions throughout the year, intern with the Lees-McRae Summer Theatre professional company, and travel to the Southeastern Theatre Conference—the largest theatre conference in the U.S. — with faculty and peers to build connections and find employment.
Entrance into the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre program is by audition only, with audition materials and details provided immediately after registration is complete. All other Theatre Arts auditions for scholarships are voluntary and are not required to be enrolled in the program.
Learn about the audition requirements and register at www.lmc.edu/admissions/visit/theatre-audition-day.htm
With questions, email Director of Theatre Arts Danielle Curtis at curtisd@lmc.edu.
