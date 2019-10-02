BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae Theater Arts Department will kick the Halloween season off with the classic musical “Young Frankenstein” from Oct. 3 to 6.
Poofessor of Theater Arts and Program Coordinator Michael Hannah is bringing the classical tale of Frankenstein with a Mel Brooks-twist inspired by the 1974 comedy “Young Frankenstein.”
According to Hannah, the 1974 film production closely follows the storyline of the musical. The tale follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of the notorious Dr. Victor Frankenstein. While Frederick Frankenstein might have inherited the name and the castle, it does not mean he inherited his family’s love for ungraving the dead.
The musical rendition put on by Lees-McRae stays true to the humor given at the time of the film production.
“The first play I ever saw by Mel Brooks was true Brooks style,” said Hannah. “I remember being surprised by it and the humor is very broad and obvious jokes. It’s just designed to entertain you and make you laugh — that’s the whole point.”
The musical is meant to bring a broad and inviting appeal to the classic, which involves a more mature sense of humor. Hannah described the musical as a PG-13 classic, and the storyline holds true to the classic which made the film so popular more than 40 years ago.
Within the past few years the Lees-McRae Theater Arts Department has instituted a play selection committee which is made up of faculty and students. This committee submits suggestions for a play and “Young Frankenstein” was suggested a couple of years ago.
“This play is an old-school musical, and we have not done one of these in quite some time. We decided it was time to do something like a 1930s musical, and yet it’s Mel Brooks, so it brings contemporary humor,” Hannah explained.
The play includes music and dance that is fairly difficult, but Hannah believes that it will be a good challenge for his student cast.
“It’s getting there,” said Hannah of the play progress. “This is one of the shows you have to keep working and working toward.”
While this show brings a challenge it also offers a great experience for the students and faculty involved.
“I think the musical has shown that this is a fun show to do and to just go wild with it. Be as big as any character can be. There is no real limit in Frankenstein,” Hannah added.
“Young Frankenstein” will feature productions at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday, Oct. 3, through Saturday, Oct. 5, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m.on Sunday, Oct. 6, in Hayes Auditorium and Broyhill Theatre on the campus of Lees-McRae.
Tickets can be purchard online by clicking to www.lmc.edu/academics/programs/theatre-arts/calendar or at the box office one hour prior to the beginning of the muscial. All seating is general admission and tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students.
