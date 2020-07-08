COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Lees-McRae College men's and women's swimming programs were honored on June 30 by being named Scholar All-American Teams by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for the Spring 2020 semester. This marks the second-consecutive semester in which both teams earned this distinction.
"This is a great honor for the team and a testament to how hard our student-athletes work in the classroom, as well as in the pool," said Lees-McRae Head Coach Sean Weddell. "Both teams improved upon their terrific GPAs from the fall semester and continued to showcase how important academics are to our swimming programs."
The women's team improved upon their 3.74 grade point average in the Fall 2019 semester to finish with a 3.87 GPA in the spring semester. The men's team put together a grade point average of 3.53, building off the 3.13 GPA that the team received in the fall semester. This honor concludes the extensive list of accomplishments that the swimming programs achieved this past season. In just their second season of competition, the Bobcats claimed their first national ranking in program history, earned Scholar All-American team status for the fall semester and were named as a finalist for the NCAA Award of Excellence in January.
In total, 461 schools received the award this spring, representing 17,982 student-athletes. Lees-McRae joins Barton College, Chowan University, Converse College, Emmanuel College and King University as the six members of the Conference Carolinas to be recognized.
For more information on Lees-McRae Athletics, follow on its social media sites on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics) and on Instagram (@leesmcraeathletics).
