BANNER ELK ─ The 37th season of Lees-McRae Summer Theater kicks off on Sunday, June 26, with the first performance of the “musical within a comedy,” “The DrowsyChaperone.” The show is being performed at 2 p.m. on June 26, June 29, June 30, and July 3, and at 7 p.m. on June 28, July 1, and July 2.
The plot of the show begins to unfold when a lover of classical musicals decides to spin a vinyl from his favorite theater production from the 1920s. The recording instantly comes to life, and the characters from the musical come bustling into his kitchen through the refrigerator.
Although “The Drowsy Chaperone” incorporates much of the whimsy and fun that make traditional musicals so widely loved, Vanover said the production will appeal to more than just theatre buffs.
“This is a musical for people who love musicals, and for people that hate them,” Vanover said. “The people that love them are going to recognize the parody style of the musical, and then the people that hate musicals are going to like it because it pokes fun at the things that happen in musicals like people singing out of nowhere.”
While “The Drowsy Chaperone” is already a show enjoyed by many, Vanover explained that what really brings the Summer Theatre production of the musical to life is the talented cast. The company boasts a range of talent, from veteran actors who make appearances on the Summer Theatre stage year after year, to college students making their professional debut.
Tickets for all performances of “The Drowsy Chaperone” can be purchased online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/lmc/3533. All performances will take place in Hayes Auditorium on the Lees-McRae College campus. Masks are welcomed but not required.
