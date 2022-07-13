BANNER ELK ─ The 37th season of Lees-McRae Summer Theatre continues in July with its second production of the season, “Matilda: The Musical.” This fun and whimsical production will play in Hayes Auditorium on the Lees-McRae campus from Thursday to Wednesday, July 21 to 27. There will be four 7 p.m. shows on July 21, 22, 23 and 26, and three 2 p.m. shows on July 23, 24 and 27.
Based on the children’s novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, “Matilda: The Musical” brings the pages of the much-loved book to life with energetic songs and captivating characters portrayed by the talented actors and crew of Lees-McRae Summer Theatre.
“Matilda: The Musical” will be directed by long-time Director of Summer Theatre Janet Barton Speer, who first heard of the musical from a friend who saw the show in New York City. After hearing rave reviews Speer dove into the script, finding larger-than-life characters, including a remarkably intelligent child named Matilda.
“The show is a contrast of dark and light, dull and colorful,” Speer said. “The story and music are so compelling that adults find themselves viewing the musical on one level, while the children enjoy another.”
According to Speer, this Tony Award-winning show is equal parts funny and heart-wrenching, making it a hit among audience members of all ages.
Tickets for all performances of “Matilda: The Musical” can be purchased online, or directly from the Lees-McRae Summer Theatre box office by calling (828) 898-8709 or visiting the box office in Hayes Auditorium on the Lees-McRae campus Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are welcomed but not required.
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, Lees-McRae College is a private, residential college that awards baccalaureate and graduate degrees. At nearly 4,000 feet—the highest elevation of any campus on the East Coast—the college celebrates its location through distinct programming. An emphasis on experiential education inspires students to learn by doing and gain broad knowledge through study across disciplines. To provide opportunities for all, the college offers bachelor’s degree completion programs online and in surrounding communities. For more information, visit www.lmc.edu or call (828) 898-5241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.