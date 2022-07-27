BANNER ELK ─ Lees-McRae College has received a bronze Sustainability, Tracking, Assessment, and Rating System (STARS) ranking from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), an association that focuses on advancing sustainability efforts in higher education.
According to the STARS website, the system is a “transparent, self-reporting framework for colleges and universities to measure their sustainability performance.” Sustainability is a key tenet on which Lees-McRae has been built, and measuring where the college stands is an important step in becoming even more environmentally conscious.
Guided by Program Coordinator for Outdoor Recreation Management and Wilderness Medicine and Rescue Katie Wall, Lees-McRae submitted a sustainability report to AASHE in March, and the college’s new bronze STARS ranking reflects the continued efforts toward a more sustainable campus.
The college reported sustainability practices in academics, engagement, operations, planning and administration, and innovation and leadership, returning an overall score of 34.83. More than just an award, this ranking gives the college a baseline from which sustainability efforts can continue to grow and develop. Having this framework is useful in organizing initiatives across all levels of campus.
“I’m one small piece of this huge sustainability team that’s on campus, so I just felt like this was a really great way for us to get started,” Wall said. “Now I can go to all of these folks across campus and say, ‘Okay, here’s the standard for higher education. Here’s where we scored. Here’s some areas that we can improve upon,’ and then that way I can just guide folks and they can make the decision about what’s best for their department.”
This ranking, which remains valid for three years, reflects positively on the institution’s efforts, but it also serves as a jumping-off point for the college’s sustainability efforts moving into the future.
All badges awarded by STARS reflect positively on the institution’s efforts according to the association’s website, which states, “STARS only provides positive recognition. Each seal represents significant sustainability leadership.”
