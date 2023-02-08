BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College will no longer be accepting new students into its nursing program.
The college stopped accepting new students into the program last fall, said Blaine Hansen, Vice President for Planning and External Relations at LMC.
“We’re still very committed to science-based programs, like biology and other health-based fields,” Hansen said. “In fact, we just added a masters in health care administration. We’re just moving away from the nursing degree as it is. There’s a lot more colleges and universities in that marketplace now than there used to be, so it's just more difficult to recruit and fill those programs.”
The program will continue until the current junior and senior nursing students graduate, Hansen said.
Lees-McRae still offers pre-physical therapy and exercise science routes, as well as a new wilderness medicine and rescue program.
“It sort of combines health-related emergency care management and the outdoors, like rescue (situations),” Hansen said.
The building that currently houses the nursing program also supports other health sciences programs, and like any other academic space, it will evolve to fill the needs of other programs and won’t stay idle long, Hansen said.
“We’re very proud of our nursing program,” Hansen said. “Since 2005, we’ve graduated more than 600 nurses. We’re proud of that, but times have changed a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.