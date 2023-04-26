BANNER ELK — The Red Cross organized a blood drive at Lees-McRae during the afternoon and early evening on Thursday, April 20. The event aimed to collect blood donations to help those in need and promote awareness about the importance of blood donation. The blood drive was held at the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, which graciously provided the venue for the event at a location more central to campus.
Nurse Carl Griewisch, a dedicated healthcare professional for many years in Avery County, was on hand at the blood drive to assist and lead with the donation process.
When asked about the significance of blood donation, Nurse Griewisch shared, “We do a number of blood drives at Lees-McRae. We have two each semester, and any blood drive has its first-time givers and people who have given gallons throughout the years.”
Nurse Griewisch also noted the importance of regular blood donations and the impact they can have on the community. One of the motivators to donate blood he cited was the opportunity to find out one’s blood type for free.
Additionally, donors are screened for diseases such as AIDS and hepatitis, which can provide valuable information about one’s health.
“Donate when you can, and a special gratitude to the Presbyterian Church for being so community-minded and gracious,” Griewisch said.
Griewisch also addressed common concerns about blood donation, including the minor discomfort from the needle and the approximate time it takes to donate, which is usually around an hour. He further emphasized the physical benefit by blood donation to the giver, as it encourages the body to produce new blood and replace old blood, and that there is no true substitute for human blood.
The blood drive at Lees-McRae aimed to raise awareness about the critical need for blood donations and the impact they can have on saving lives. Donors were encouraged to give blood to help those in need, and their generosity was greatly appreciated. The event demonstrated the community-mindedness of Lees-McRae and the Presbyterian church in supporting such important initiatives serving as a reminder of the value of blood donation in helping those in need and promoting community health.
