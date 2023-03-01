BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College’s theatre department puts on a number of shows each year, but this year, it included a special showing of Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” just for local elementary school students.
Typically, schools aren’t able to bring their students to shows at LMC because they don’t happen during the school day, said Principal Justin Carver of Banner Elk Elementary. However, Banner Elk Elementary and Lees-McRae’s Theatre Arts department have a close relationship, with LMC helping the elementary school with costumes and sets for its annual school-wide production. Between Carver’s passion for teaching students about the arts and the theatre department’s desire to allow students to watch its productions, the idea for a matinee show for area elementary schools was formed.
Lees-McRae sent an invitation to almost all of the elementary schools in Avery and Watauga counties, said Josh Yoder, Director of LMC Theatre Arts. Banner Elk Elementary, Freedom Trail Elementary, Riverside Elementary and Blowing Rock Elementary all brought students to Hayes Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 24, to see the show, which LMC offered to the schools for free, Yoder said.
“‘James and the Giant Peach’ is a show about the wonder and imagination of children, so to be able to perform it in front of an audience of 500 children is a very special thing,” Yoder said.
“This show has been a wonderful trip back into childhood for us all, and we hope you enjoy thinking and feeling like a child again and seeing the world for the magical place Dahl paints it to be,” Director and Theatre Arts Program Coordinator Michael Hannah wrote in his director’s note.
Additionally, this gives the students within the department a chance to share their love of theatre with local children, Yoder said.
“Theatre is about community,” he said. “It exists for the audience it serves. This was really a hands-on lesson on how theatre can impact a community.”
Provost Alyson Gill and Lees-McRae President Lee King organized for every child who came to the show to leave with a copy of the original “James and the Giant Peach” book. Cast members signed the books and the peach on the front was scratch-and-sniff.
“The cast came a few days before the show to teach our kids one of the dance numbers and talk to them about how they auditioned,” Carver said. “It’s a really nice way of cultivating interest for theatre in the county.”
Multiple members of the theatre department helped plan and prepare for this show, Yoder said. Additionally, a number of faculty and staff members outside of the department helped with building or painting the set, he said.
“We really just want to say thank you to Dr. King, Josh Yoder, Michael Hannah, Nat Davies and everyone else who was involved in making this happen,” Carver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.