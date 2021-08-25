BANNER ELK — As the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full licensure to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Lees-McRae will require all main campus students to submit proof of full vaccination prior to the Spring 2022 semester. Lees-McRae had previously announced in April 2021 that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for main campus students once fully authorized by the FDA.
The full licensure status replaces the previous designation of emergency use authorization granted to the vaccine at the end of last year. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which will be marketed as Comirnaty, is the first to be approved by the FDA for all individuals 16 years of age and older. Other COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, are expected to receive the same authorization later this fall.
As of August 2021, 48% of Lees-McRae students have already been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
“The science is clear that the vaccines are working, and they are helping our local populations stay healthy,” said President Lee King. “Our ability to remain on campus, in person, requires every single member of this community to do all they can collectively to keep this community safe. Throughout the pandemic, a dedicated team of campus leaders has collectively set policy and managed our response to COVID-19. Together, we agree that this is the right step forward to protecting our campus health.”
Lees-McRae already requires students to receive several other immunizations, including the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine in accordance with North Carolina state law. The COVID-19 requirement is subject to the same exemptions as the other immunizations required by the state.
To help with vaccination efforts, Lees-McRae will host vaccine clinics throughout the fall semester. Students may register for one of these clinics or visit another location. Once they are vaccinated, students will submit proof of vaccination to the institution through the COVID-19 Vaccine Documentation form.
The college is committed to creating a safe and healthy learning environment for students. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), widespread vaccination is necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus, including the Delta variant.
For more information about the Lees-McRae COVID-19 policies and procedures, click to lmc.edu/bobcatstrong.
